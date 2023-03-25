WATCH: Rajdeep Sardesai interrupts Rahul Gandhi during press conference in New Delhi; here's how the Congress leader reacted to it

Journalist Rajdeep Sardesai is trending on Twitter after he was spotted interrupting Rahul Gandhi during the first press conference of the Congress leader after his Lok Sabha disqualification. The event was held earlier on Saturday in New Delhi.

In the video that was also streamed live by social media channels of the Congress party, we can hear Rahul Gandhi saying, "I have only one step and that step is to fight for the truth in this country and to defend the democratic nature of this country and is under..." And at this moment, the journalist tries to strike words with the politician and address the topic being discussed.

Watch video

Rahul exposed Rajdeep Sardesai as The Unofficial Spokesperson of Congress.😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/CS6CTW0OfL — Sashanka Chakraborty 🇮🇳 (@SashankGuw) March 25, 2023

Does the Congress leader get triggered by Rajdeep Sardesai adding comments midway? The video records the reaction of RaGa and shows him calmly taking control of the situation as says: "Let me finish Rajdeep." "Unless you want to answer it for me...You do that sometimes," he adds while taking a dig at the journalist.

Rajdeep spots himself trending on Twitter

The journalist spot himself making to the Twitter trends on Saturday and reacted to the scenario. "Why am I trending when the press conference was done by @RahulGandhi?" Rajdeep Sardesai tweeted. Of course, his tweet was flooded with replies as netizens answered him explaining the incident.

Why am I trending when the press conference was done by @RahulGandhi ? 😊 — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) March 25, 2023

Netizens react

After the video went viral, the internet had just one question or claim and that was whether "Rajdeep was the unofficial spokesperson of the Congress party." While some netizens reacted to the incident and shared it with the caption "Rahul exposed Rajdeep," others started a meme fest on Twitter.

Meanwhile, many called Rahul Gandhi's take unacceptable and disgraceful. "People often say Rajdeep Sardesai speaks for Congress. But didn't like Rahul Gandhi saying it openly in a presser. RaGa insulted journalists in general today," read a tweet in this matter.

Check reactions

People often say Rajdeep Sardesai speaks for Congress.



But didn't like Rahul Gandhi saying it openly in a presser.



RaGa insulted journalists in general today. — Debjani Bhattacharyya 🇮🇳 (@DebjaniBhatta20) March 25, 2023

Rajdeep Sardesai - The Unofficial Spokesperson Of Congress. #rajdeepsardesai 🤝 #RahulGandhi — Sameer Patil 🇮🇳 (@sameer_kuk) March 25, 2023