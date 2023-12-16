WATCH: Punjab Pilot Performs Paragliding On E-Scooter In Himachal Pradesh's Bandla Dhar

A paraglider in Himachal Pradesh can been seen flying through the skies on an electric two-wheeler | Sachin Gupta UP/ X

In an unusual event, a paraglider was observed flying on an electric two-wheeler in one of Himachal Pradesh's popular tourist destinations on Thursday. After witnessing it, locals documented the strange sight, and it's now going viral on social media. Following reports, the incident happened at Bandla Dhar, Bilaspur. Before their flight, the paraglider removed the battery from the scooters to lower the total weight and avoid any issues during the flight. This was the first time such an attempt was made from a tourist site.

अद्भुत : पंजाब के हर्ष ने बिलासपुर (HP) के आसमान में स्कूटी संग पैराग्लाइडिंग की। उन्होंने जमीन से 200 मीटर से ज्यादा ऊंचाई पर 6-7 KM की उड़ान भरी। pic.twitter.com/YxhOByyspp — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) December 16, 2023

Harsh, the pilot, is a trained paraglider from Punjab. Harsh was excited after the flight and said that it was possibly the first time someone performed paragliding while sitting on a two-wheeler.

In the video, Harsh gracefully crossed the skies with the electric two-wheeler trailing behind him. The pilot's successful attempt showed his ability to fly and highlighted his creativity and possibilities for future opportunities and developments in adventure sports.

About Bandla Dhar

Bandla Dhar is one of the world's top three acro paragliding destinations. It is a type of paragliding in which acrobatic moves are performed while in the air. The location also provides a breathtaking view of the Govind Sagar reservoir.

Paragliding is a thrilling adventure sport that allows people to glide through the skies with a parachute-like wing that floats in the wind. Pilots take off from high places and use rising air currents to gain altitude and navigate the skies. Paragliding is accessible to a broad spectrum of people due to the simplicity of the equipment.

The sport feels thrills; however, it necessitates skilful handling and awareness of weather conditions to construct an appropriate plan. Paragliding is a fantastic experience for adventure seekers looking for an adrenaline rush.