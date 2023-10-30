Himachal's Bir Billing Hosts Cross Country World Cup Paragliding International Championship; Check Details

Exciting news for adventure enthusiasts and travellers! Bir Billing, two distinct villages nestled in the Kangra District of Himachal Pradesh, are currently hosting the Cross Country World Cup Paragliding International Championship. The event is a prelude to the World Cup and marks the commencement of paragliding activities. This thrilling paragliding competition is set to conclude on November 2.

The event, which is a collaborative effort between the Billing Paragliding Association and the Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation, was formally launched by Kishori Lal, the Chief Parliamentary Secretary.

Bir and Billing often collectively known as Bir-Billing are twin villages, surrounded by the majestic Dhauladhar Range, which have now transformed into hubs of activity as the week-long Cross Country World Cup Paragliding International Championship recently commenced.

According to reports, a total of 186 participants from 33 different countries are competing in this event, which is co-hosted by the Billing Paragliding Association (BPA) and HPTDC. Additionally, two dedicated teams from the Indian Air Force Adventure Wing and Army Adventure Wing have been deployed to manage any emergencies, evacuations, or rescue operations.

In 2015, this location hosted the inaugural Paragliding World Cup in India, marking the first-ever World Cup of its kind in the country. The current event represents the second international competition held at the same venue this year.

How can you reach Bir and Billing?

By Air: Bir-Billing has excellent air connectivity to major cities in India. The nearest airport is Kangra Airport, situated approximately 65 km away. From the airport, you can hire a cab or take a bus, and the journey takes around 2 hours.

By Train: The closest railway station to Bir-Billing is in Pathankot, which is approximately 150 km away. You can easily find shared taxis and cabs to reach your destination from Pathankot.

By Road: There are several buses that operate from Delhi to Dharamsala. Once you reach Dharamsala, Bir-Billing is just a 2-hour drive away, which is roughly 63 km.

