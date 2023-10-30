Interactive Museum Opens In Decommissioned Aguada Central Jail, Offers A Journey Through Goa's History And Culture

Museum inaugurated by Rohan Khaunte, the Tourism Minister of Goa. | Twitter/RohanKhaunte

Goa, the ultimate party destination in India, is not just about the beaches but also its rich history. To showcase the unique perspective on various aspects of Goa, the state government has recently transformed a decommissioned Aguada Central Jail into a captivating interactive museum.

The 'Aguada Interactive Museum: Goa – The Land, The Struggle, The People,' was recently inaugurated by Rohan Khaunte, the Tourism Minister of Goa.

Remarkably, the Aguada Central Jail dates back to the year 1612, adding historical significance to this transformation. The museum places a strong emphasis on making it an educational destination for tourists by deepening their understanding of Goa's culture, history, and evolution. This makes it a must-visit for enthusiasts of history and museums.

The Iconic Fort Aguada now has an added attraction in form of an Interactive Museum themed “Goa-The Land, The Struggle, The People” inaugurated alongwith MLA-Calangute Shri. Micheal Lobo, Director-Tourism Shri Suneel Anchipaka(IAS), Goa Tourism Board Members and Govt Officials.… pic.twitter.com/ld4TrsXlUu — Rohan Khaunte (@RohanKhaunte) October 25, 2023

The museum is divided into three sections:

Goa - The Land: This room offers visitors an opportunity to explore Goa's prominent landmarks through an interactive 3D map. The console provides insights into lesser-known facts about the state.

Goa - The Struggle: In this room, visitors can delve deeper into Goa's struggle for freedom. The 'Time Machine' game provides comprehensive information about significant historical dates and events. The 'Freedom Fighters Wall' allows visitors to immerse themselves in the stories of those who played pivotal roles in Goa's fight for independence. The 'Message In A Bottle' feature lets people connect with the thoughts and sentiments of the past.

Goa - The People: The final room, 'Goa - The People,' features a kiosk called 'Once Upon A Time' where visitors can explore prehistoric discoveries from Goa. There's also another kiosk called 'Goa 2035,' which offers insights into Goa's cultural vision through holographic installations.

The Aguada Interactive Museum is a unique and enriching addition to Goa's cultural landscape, offering an engaging and educational experience for history and museum enthusiasts, all within the historic setting of a centuries-old jail.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)