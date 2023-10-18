Uttarakhand's Jim Corbett National Park Reopens For Winter Tourism; Check Details

Jim Corbett National Park |

Get ready to explore the Corbett Tiger Reserve in all its grandeur! Nestled in the heart of Uttarakhand, the Corbett Tiger Reserve finally reopened for visitors on October 15, marking the commencement of the winter tourism season.

Whether you are an avid wildlife enthusiast, a nature lover seeking tranquility, or a travel enthusiast you simply cannot miss exploring the enchanted realms of India's first national park, where adventure and serenity seamlessly coexist.

Diganth Nayak, the Deputy Director of the Uttarakhand Tiger Reserve, reported that nearly 400 individuals have already visited the destination, as per The Times of India. This signifies the onset of the peak winter holiday season in the region.

For those planning to visit the Tiger Reserve in the coming days, it's important to note that, at present, only four zones are accessible to visitors. These four zones are as follows: Bijrani, Dhela, Garjia, and Jhirna.

The officials at the Corbett Tiger Reserve have revealed that the remaining four zones will open for visitors in the upcoming month, as indicated in the Times of India report. These zones include Dhikala, Durga Devi, Pakhro, and Sonanadi.

Visitors will have the opportunity to enjoy day safaris in these zones and also spend their nights at the forest rest houses within the Corbett Tiger Reserve. The availability of accommodations is set to commence on November 15.

What's special about Jim Corbett National Park?

Nestled between the Siwalik Himalayas and the Terai, in the picturesque Nainital district of Uttarakhand, lies Jim Corbett National Park, India's pioneering national park. Encompassing an expansive area of approximately 520 square kilometers, the National Park boasts a treasure trove of biodiversity and breathtaking landscapes. Its true claim to fame, however, is its role in the conservation of the endangered Bengal tiger. It was among the first areas in India to be designated as a tiger reserve under the visionary Project Tiger initiative in 1973.

But it's not just the tigers that steal the show here. With over 586 species of resident and migratory birds, this park has rightfully earned its reputation as one of India's most prolific avian regions. Birdlife International has even bestowed the area with the prestigious title of an 'Important Bird Area,' recognizing the significance of its feathered inhabitants.

So, pack your bags, don your warmest attire, and prepare to immerse yourself in the grandeur of the Corbett Tiger Reserve this winter.

