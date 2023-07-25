India's Wildlife Gem: 7 Must-Know Facts About Jim Corbett National Park

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 25, 2023
Jim Corbett National Park, India's first national park, was established in 1936 and originally named Hailey National Park after Sir Malcolm Hailey, the Governor of the United Provinces
After independence, the park was renamed in honour of Jim Corbett- a British-Indian hunter, conservationist, who was known for hunting man-eating tigers and leopards in the Kumaon region of India during the late 19th and early 20th centuries. Later on, he became a prominent conservationist and played a significant role in establishing national parks and wildlife sanctuaries in India
Located between the Siwalik Himalayas and the Terai, in the Nainital district of Uttarakhand, the park covers an area of approximately 520 square kilometers and is renowned for its diverse wildlife and scenic landscapes
The national park is famous for its rich biodiversity and is home to a variety of flora and fauna, including the Bengal tiger, Indian elephant, leopard, spotted deer (chital), wild boar, and more than 600 species of birds
Jim Corbett was one of the first areas in India to be designated as a tiger reserve under the Project Tiger initiative in 1973 to protect and conserve the endangered Bengal tiger and currently the park has 225 Tigers
It contains over 586 species of resident and migratory species of birds making it one of the richest bird regions in India. Birdlife International has declared the area as ‘Important Bird Area’
Jim Corbett National Park has become a popular ecotourism destination, attracting thousands of tourists and wildlife enthusiasts every year
