WATCH: Polish climber brilliantly rescues missing Indian Anurag Maloo from crevasse

Indian climber Anurag Maloo, who went missing on Monday, April 17 after falling into a deep crevasse on Nepal's Mount Annapurna, has been found alive in critical condition by rescuers.

A day after it was announced that Indian climber Anurag Maloo, who went missing while descending Nepal's Mount Annapurna last week, has been found alive, a dramatic video of the rescue operation has emerged on social media.

The video shows renowned Polish climber Adam Bielecki rescuing Anurag Maloo from the crevasse in Mount Annapurna.

"Thank you for your incredible bravery and expertise in rescuing Anurag Maloo from the crevasse on Annapurna I (8091 m). Your help in rescuing Anurag Maloo from the crevasse is nothing short of extraordinary. RESPECT," a tweet by Everest Today, a handle covering mountaineering over the Himalayas and Karakoram with special focus on 8,000m peaks, said while sharing the video.

We commend Adam Bielecki @AdamTheClimber for his unwavering courage and professionalism in the face of danger. Thank you for your incredible bravery and expertise in rescuing Anurag Maloo from the crevasse on Annapurna I (8091 m). Your help in rescuing Anurag Maloo from the… pic.twitter.com/bHrJj0Gq52 — Everest Today (@EverestToday) April 20, 2023

Maloo, 34, a resident of Kishangarh in Rajasthan, went missing on Monday after he fell from around 6,000 metres while descending from Camp III. Mount Annapurna is the 10th highest mountain in the world.

Maloo is on a mission to climb all 14 peaks above 8,000 metres and the seven highest points in all seven continents to create awareness and drive action towards achieving the UN Global Goals. He has been awarded REX Karam- Veer Chakra and became the 2041 Antarctic Youth Ambassador from India.

