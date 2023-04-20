French cyclists breaks Guinness World Record after riding for six days to create dinosaur track | FPJ

A team of cyclists break Guinness World Record for the largest GPS drawing around a velociraptor-shaped track 1,025 km long.

The Daily Mail reported that French cyclists Florent Arnaud, Maxime Brugère, Franck Delorme, Nicolas Meunier and Jean Roule drew the impressive dinosaur track.

It took 43 hours and 47 minutes to complete, which was recognised by Strava - a running and riding GPS. The team began and finished in Meillard in the Allier region in central France.

They crossed several other counties over six days during the ride, including Cher, Saône-et-Loire, Indre, Nievre, Creuse and Puy-de-Dome. But aside from setting a new staggering record, Brugère revealed he and his team of cyclists completed the journey to bring the world’s attention to a worthy cause.

“Dinosaurs are proof that such strong species can quickly become extinct and that is what we are currently going through with the sixth mass extinction,” he told Cycling Weekly.

“We are the main culprits of this environmental crisis, but also its main victims. As such, the future is in our hands and cycling is one of the best ways to contribute to change.”

According to the outlet, Brugère, Arnaud, Delorme, and Meunier created their first dinosaur track in 2020 when they plotted a 200 km Tyrannosaurus Rex pathway in the Loire region of France.

The Daily Mail reported that the team decided to undertake the mammoth cycle after discovering a registered Guinness World Record for the longest GPS drawing by a bike team. However, the bicycle team continues promoting bike riding because it is a sustainable mode of transport and good for health.

“Most of us are daily bike commuters, environmentally engaged, who rarely use a car. We use our bikes for travelling also,” they said, as per the Daily Mail.

“Among the very complex issues that we are facing with global warming and other environmental crises, riding a bike instead of using a car only has advantages. It is good for physical health, mental health, it is cheap, and it avoids most road works and traffic jams.”