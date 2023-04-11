National Pet Day 2023: Meet world's shortest dog who is tinier than a TV remote, sets Guinness World Record

National Pet Day 2023: Meet world's shortest dog shorter than a popsicle, sets Guinness World Record | Guinness World Record

A two-year-old female Chihuahua named Pearl has been recognised as the world's shortest-living dog by the Guinness World Records. Pearl was born on September 1, 2020 and measures 9.14 cm (3.59 in) in height and 12.7 cm (5.0 in) in length.

Pearl is shorter than a popsicle, tinier than a TV remote and almost the same length as a dollar note. ''Say hello to the shortest dog in the world, Pearl,'' Guinness World Records (GWR) tweeted on April 10.

Look at the tweet by Guinness World Records below:

Say hello to the shortest dog in the world, Pearl 🐶 https://t.co/8lVcgmMOXs — Guinness World Records (@GWR) April 9, 2023

"We're blessed to have her. And to have this unique opportunity to break our own record and share with the world this amazing news,'' owner Vanesa Semler told GWR.

As per GWR, Pearl is the daughter of Miracle Milly's identical sister, who previously held the title. Miracle Milly, a 1-pound Chihuahua was born in 2011 and measured 9.65 centimeters, or 3.8 inches tall until she passed away in 2020.

Notably, Pearl's height was measured three times at different intervals at the Crystal Creek Animal Hospital in Orlando, where it was born. Each measurement was taken from the base of her front leg foot up to the top of the withers in a straight vertical line. Her vet, Dr Giovanni Vergel, used a dog measuring wicket to accurately determine her height.

Pearl was recently introduced on the Lo Show Dei Record, an Italian TV show by its owner Vanesa Semler.

Vanesa told the show’s host, Gerry Scotti, that Pearl is “a bit of a diva.” She enjoys eating high-quality food like chicken and salmon, and she loves “dressing up nice.”

