National Pet Day 2023: 7 Hollywood celebrities who own exotic pets

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 10, 2023
American solo comedian Tracy Morgan and his octopus
Mexican and American actress Salma Hayek owns a white-faced owl, named 'Kering'
American actor Leonardo DiCaprio and his African Tortoise
American singer and songwriter Ariana Grande and her pet a pig named, 'Piggy Smallz' who had made an appearance in a video for her song 'Breathin'
American actor Nicolas Cage owns a two-headed snake
American actress Reese Witherspoon have adopted a pair of donkeys
American rapper Vanilla Ice's kangaroo: named Bucky Buckaroo. He had him for 14 years from a baby and eventually it grew into a five foot kangaroo and Vanilla Ice then had to move it to a farm in Port St.
