WATCH: PETA India founder Ingrid Newkirk takes shower on road in Mumbai to highlight wastage of water in meat and dairy production

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India founder Ingrid Newkirk took a shower in open in Mumbai to highlight that meat and dairy production requires up to 50 times more water than the production of plant foods like pulses, vegetables, and grains.

PETA India founder @IngridNewkirk takes a shower in Mumbai to highlight that meat and dairy production requires up to 50 times more water than the production of plant foods like pulses, vegetables, and grains. @peta #GoVegan pic.twitter.com/9CRedWLS4I — PETA India (@PetaIndia) December 1, 2022

The video of her taking a shower on road was uploaded by PETA and drew flak from several netizens.

"All this balderdash in a country that already has a significantly large population of vegetarians. @IngridNewkirk, dare you to pull off this stunt anywhere in Middle East Asia. I'll pay for your flights, hotels & all other expenses. R u game? (sic)," wrote one user.

Tagging Mumbai Police, another one wrote, "Why isn't she arrested for public obscenity? Even washing cars on road is illegal in Mumbai, why do we tolerate this? (sic)"

@MumbaiPolice why isn't she arrested for public obscenity? Even washing cars on road is illegal in Mumbai, why do we tolerate this? https://t.co/FpHHUP2Ktf — चिnmय (@thrilllov) December 1, 2022

How can they not realise how stupid this is?

😆 https://t.co/XoXWD5Cnqg — Pratham (@whoispadav) December 1, 2022

Lol these woke elites don't want indians who are already malnourished to have good source of protein and diary. https://t.co/sRny8v7khc — chillon musk (@rationalistcus) December 1, 2022

In a city where thousands of people are forced to take showers in the open every day due to lack of affordable housing, a rich privileged white woman mocks Indians by taking a shower in the public to make a statement! @peta @PetaIndia you guys are SICK! Blocking me won’t help! pic.twitter.com/2gd6tLyo2m — Shefali Vaidya. 🇮🇳 (@ShefVaidya) December 1, 2022

All this balderdash in a country that already has a significantly large population of vegetarians. @IngridNewkirk, dare you to pull off this stunt anywhere in Middle East Asia. I'll pay for your flights, hotels & all other expenses. R u game? https://t.co/z5y4bBN3ZY — Vishnu Nair (@VishnuNair9971) December 1, 2022

PETA always makes headlines for their campaigns promoting plant based diets over meat and dairy.

In September, it had urged women worldwide to save world, by not sleeping with men who eat meat. According to studies, men eat more meat than women and resulting in a higher carbon footprint.

PLOS ONE, a journal found that men's meat eating habits result in 41% more greenhouse gases emission, thus contributing to climate catastrophe. "Men need to take accountability for their actions," it had stated.

PETA had further added, "We all know, the suburban men with beer bottles in hand, brandishing tongs while cooking sausages on their expensive gas grills. They are doing so to prove their masculity to themselves and their fellow humans."

PETA had claimed that this is not only hurting animals but also harming the planet. Dr. Carys Bennett spoke to Times Radio and highlighted the gender differences between men and women and how their dietary habits reflect these disparities. According to Daniel Cox of PETA's German chapter, males who eat meat should pay a tax on it that is 41 percent higher than that of females.