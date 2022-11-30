Mumbai man allegedly killed and sold pigeon's meat to restaurant which served it as chicken

Eight Mumbai residents were booked by police for raising and killing the pigeons and selling the meat to a hotel and beer bar nearby, where the hoteliers used to serve it as chicken.

Haresh Gaglani, a retired army officer, alleged in his complaint that Abhishek Sawant used to bring the birds up in a cage on the building's roof before culling and selling their meat to a restaurant in his building.

He, according to Gaglani, has been rearing pigeons since March of this year, but members of the housing society at Sion never raised the issue even after being aware of it.

Gaglani also claimed to have photographs and videos of the birds to back up his allegations.

Despite the fact that a police complaint has been filed under IPC sections 428 for mischief involving the killing or maiming of animals and 447 for criminal trespass, no one has been arrested till now.

The accused Sawant has dismissed all of the allegations

On the other hand, the accused Sawant has dismissed all of the allegations, claiming that Gaglani has been filing false complaints against other members of the society.

"As a Jain, such behaviour will not be tolerated in our society." "He has a problem with every single person in the building," Dinesh Damania, a building resident, stated.

The killing of pigeons is illegal in India. Sections 428 and 429 of the Indian Penal Code protect pigeons. Wild pigeons are given additional protection under the Wildlife Protection Act of 1972.