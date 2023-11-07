WATCH: Pet Cat's Epic Reaction To Seeing Jerry On Tablet Is Too Hilarious To Miss

A video showing a pet cat watching the much-loved 'Tom and Jerry' cartoon with all its attention has surfaced online and gone viral on social media. The clip which hardly runs around 30 seconds captures the instant reaction of the animal reacting to the animated mouse character. As soon as the chase scene unfolded on the screen, the pet couldn't control itself. It exited its still pose and jumped on the device to catch Jerry, but little did it know that can't really happen except virtually. WATCH VIDEO

Poor Jerry has to run away from two cats. 😂pic.twitter.com/TDu9wJj7xW — Figen (@TheFigen_) November 6, 2023 >

"Poor Jerry has to run away from two cats," read the video caption. The clip opened showing Tom cutting down a tree, followed by the show's mouse running behind the cat character. As soon as Jerry came into the frame, the cat relaxedly enjoying the video got excited to catch its prey. It took to the tablet screen scratching it with all its strength.

Cat watching the 'Tom and Jerry' video goes viral

Being shared on X earlier this month, the video has already attracted 360K views. More than four thousand people liked the clip after watching it. Laughter undoubtedly entered the chat noting the humorous video content.

"This is quite interesting," said an X user enjoying the dual chase seen. They were impressed with both the real cat and an animated one. "Haha that's funny," netizens replied to the viral footage.

Read a few replies below

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)