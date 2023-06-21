Watch: Passengers Perform Yoga In Mumbai Local Train, Video Goes Viral |

On the occasion of the 9th International Yoga Day, passengers of the Mumbai local were seen performing asanas inside the railway train coach. Around 10-15 people were filmed celebrating the day from the public transport as they did some warm-up poses and stretches there. Video of Mumbaikars performing Yoga inside the city's local train has gone viral on social media.

WATCH VIDEO

Meanwhile, in another video that surfaced on Twitter, passengers and railway staff were seen observing the significant day at Mumbai Central Railway Station. They were seen performing the 'Urdhva Hastasana' or the Upward Salute Pose on Wednesday.

Even last year on Yoga Day, similar visuals surfaced online. In 2022, an organisation named Heal Station launched a campaign to perform Yoga on the trains. It was carried out in association with the Western Railway. Commuters were taught simple yoga poses to let them utilise their travel time for fitness.

About International Yoga Day 2023

As declared by the United Nations, June 21 is observed is annually celebrated as the 'International Yoga Day' when people across the world come forward to perform Yoga for their wellbeing. The theme of Yoga Day this year is 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' i.e. Yoga for the welfare of all in the form of 'One World-One Family'.