'Jai Maharashtra': Indian Tourists’ Slogan Chants In Paris Trigger Online Debate On Public Conduct - Watch Video

A video filmed on the streets of Paris has gone viral on social media, sparking a wider debate around cultural expression, civic responsibility, and how tourists are viewed internationally. The clip, shared by the Instagram handle Shivsenamumbailive, captures a moment involving Indian tourists and a local street performer that has divided public opinion.

In the short clip, a man is seen putting his arm around a street performer while raising slogans such as “Jai Shiv Sena” and “Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj ki Jai.” As the chants grow louder, others standing nearby join in, briefly turning the public performance into a political and cultural display.

The setting appears to be a busy Parisian street, where street performers are a common sight and usually rely on uninterrupted public interaction.

Online reactions

The video quickly attracted attention, with social media users expressing contrasting views. Supporters viewed the chants as a display of pride and identity. One user commented, “Jai Maharashtra,” signalling approval and emotional connection to the slogans.

On the other hand, critics questioned the appropriateness of the act. A widely shared comment read, “We need to learn a lot of civic sense if we want to earn respect globally.” Others echoed similar concerns, arguing that tourists should be mindful of local customs and public etiquette while travelling abroad.

Cultural pride vs public etiquette

The incident has reignited discussions on how cultural pride should be expressed in international public spaces. While slogans and chants may carry deep emotional and historical significance, several users felt that interrupting a street performer’s act in a foreign country crossed a line.

One commenter noted, “There’s a difference between celebrating your culture and disturbing someone else’s workspace.” Another added, “When you travel, you represent your country whether you like it or not.”

A broader conversation on global perception

Paris is globally known for its street artists, musicians, and performers, many of whom depend on respectful audience engagement. Viral moments like this highlight how brief tourist interactions can quickly turn into larger conversations about behaviour, representation, and respect.

Whether seen as harmless enthusiasm or misplaced conduct, the video has undeniably sparked dialogue on how public actions abroad are interpreted, and remembered, in the digital age.