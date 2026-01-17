Omen Or Animal Behaviour? Woman Warns Of 'Challava' Spotting During Late Night Travel: Says, 'This Is Terrifying, Be Careful'

A video circulating widely on social media has sparked debate after a woman warned viewers to stay alert while travelling at night, citing a strange incident involving a rabbit on a dark road.

In the clip, the woman claims she was shocked after watching a video recorded by her brother’s friend. She explains that while driving at night, a rabbit appeared on the road and allegedly refused to move aside. According to her narration, the animal continued running ahead of the car instead of crossing over. Sensing something unusual, the driver stopped the vehicle and began reversing. The woman claims the rabbit then halted, turned back as if “waiting,” and that a mysterious white light blinked behind it. She ends her message urging people to “please be careful” during night travel.

Netizens divided: Omen or Animal Behaviour?

The video quickly drew mixed reactions online. Some users linked the incident to folklore. One comment read, “Challava refers to an omen, illusion, or deceptive sign believed to mislead or stop a person, often on a journey. A rabbit repeatedly crossing or blocking your path is considered a bad omen.”

Others dismissed the supernatural angle and pointed to science. A user joked, “Rabbit ko light me nhi dikhta… just turn off lights for few sec, rabbit would jump sideways.” Another commenter from Himachal Pradesh wrote, “Ita nothing like that, trying to get some views kyunki people love such content. I live in Himachal and rabbit sadak pe milna aam baat hai. When rabbit se a car in high beam woh khabra ke road pe daudna suru kar deta hai. Being a wild life lover we switch off our car lights for a second and rabbit moves back to jungle. Chalawa ky hota hai uske liye himachal aana padega aur woh bhi tumhare greh kharab huye tabbi dikhega.”

Wildlife enthusiasts also weighed in, explaining that animals often freeze or run straight when confused by headlights. One user added, “The rabbit is actually panicking i am damn sure. When rabbits are scared, they don’t always run sideways immediately, they often run straight ahead, keeping a perceived threat behind them. The rabbit may not see a safe sideways exit in the dark, so it sticks to the visible path coming through car’s headlight. When the car stops, the sound stops, the movement stops. I guess that a lot to read and understand for someone who already has something else set up in their mind. Continue spreading misinformation.”

|What is Challava?

Challava (also spelled Chalawa or Chalava) is a term from North Indian folklore, especially in hilly regions like Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. It is believed to be a deceptive illusion or omen that appears during travel, often at night, to confuse or mislead people. Folklore describes Challava as taking the form of animals, lights, or familiar figures. However, there is no scientific evidence supporting its existence, and many such sightings are explained as psychological fear, low visibility, or natural phenomena amplified by darkness and superstition.