 Hyderabad Man's Gesture For Long Time Cook's 70th Birthday Goes Viral - Watch Video
A heartwarming video of 70-year-old Ramji Baba, a family’s longtime cook, celebrating his birthday has gone viral. The simple cake-cutting moment, filled with smiles and songs, touched viewers online. Praised for his humility and decades-long dedication, the gesture reminded many that kindness, gratitude, and recognition bring true happiness

Amisha ShirgaveUpdated: Saturday, January 17, 2026, 02:47 PM IST
article-image

Sometimes, joy arrives in the most unassuming ways. A recent viral video circulating on Instagram has struck an emotional chord with viewers, showing how a thoughtful gesture can mean everything. The clip features Ramji Baba, a 70-year-old man, celebrating his birthday surrounded by the family he has worked for over decades.

A moment that meant the world

In the video, Ramji Baba is seen cutting a birthday cake and gently blowing out candles, his face lit with a shy yet deeply genuine smile. As he stands quietly at the center, family members sing a birthday song in the background, creating a moment filled with warmth and affection.

According to the voiceover, this was the happiest they had ever seen him. The simplicity of the celebration only amplified its emotional impact, reminding viewers that acknowledgment and kindness often matter more than grand gestures.

More than just a cook

Ramji Baba is described in the post as a humble, soft-spoken man and an exceptionally skilled chef. He has been associated with the same family for many years, reportedly serving them with dedication and consistency that spans decades.

The Instagram caption reveals that he recently turned 70 and continues to inspire others by proving that age is truly just a number. The family also shared plans to convince him to record his recipes so his culinary knowledge and life stories can reach a wider audience online. In fact, a few recipes have also been shared on the page.

Internet reacts with love and respect

The video quickly gained traction on social media, with thousands of users calling it emotional, heart-touching, and deeply inspiring. Many praised the family for acknowledging Ramji Baba’s contribution and celebrating him with dignity and affection.

One viewer commented, “We would learn to love from him,” while another wrote, “Working at the same place for 40 years is pure dedication.” The comments section soon turned into a space filled with gratitude, respect, and admiration for the elderly chef.

In an age dominated by flashy celebrations and viral trends, this quiet birthday moment stands out. It highlights the importance of recognizing people who work behind the scenes and valuing long-term dedication and human connection.

