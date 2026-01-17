 'Hamari Degree Pe Thook Diya': Woman Asks High-Rise Painter His Salary, Reply Leaves Her Stunned - Viral Video
A viral Instagram video shows a high-rise painter surprising viewers by revealing he earns Rs 35,000 monthly and makes around Rs 10 lakh annually from sugarcane farming. Educated and from a service-oriented family, his story has sparked praise online, challenging stereotypes around income, education and success, while highlighting the dignity, risk and value of skilled labour

Rahul MUpdated: Saturday, January 17, 2026, 01:12 PM IST
article-image

A candid conversation between a woman and a high-rise building painter has taken Instagram by storm, sparking widespread discussion about income, education, dignity of labour and the risks associated with blue-collar jobs in India.

The viral video, shared by Instagram creator Saniya Mirza, shows a painter working several floors above the ground, securely fastened with a safety harness. What begins as a light-hearted interaction soon turns into an eye-opener for viewers as the man calmly talks about his earnings and life beyond the job.

Speaking in Hindi, Mirza asks whether working at such heights causes back pain and jokingly hints that the job must pay well given the risk involved. Unfazed, the painter replies that he does not experience discomfort and earns Rs 35,000 per month from painting work alone, a figure that visibly surprises her.

Educated, skilled and financially independent

Breaking common stereotypes, the painter reveals that he is degree-educated and chose this profession willingly. He further shares that his family is equally accomplished: his brother serves in the Indian Army, while his sister works with the Bihar Police.

The conversation highlights an important reality, formal education does not always dictate career paths, and skilled labour can be both respectable and financially rewarding.

Farming adds to his impressive income

Beyond painting, the man is also actively involved in agriculture. He explains that he earns approximately Rs 10 lakh annually from sugarcane farming, making agriculture a major contributor to his overall income.

Agricultural experts note that sugarcane remains one of India’s most profitable cash crops when cultivated with proper irrigation, access to mills and government-backed pricing mechanisms, especially in states like Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

Social media reacts

The video has drawn thousands of reactions, with many users applauding the painter’s work ethic and courage.

Several viewers pointed out that while people focus on monthly pay, they often overlook the physical danger and mental resilience required for such jobs. Others stressed that success should not be measured by salary alone but also by safety, lifestyle balance and personal choice.

Many comments echoed a common sentiment: skilled workers like painters, electricians, carpenters and small traders often earn well, yet are undervalued socially despite playing a crucial role in everyday life.

