'Don't Stretch...': Mumbai Police Wishes Yoga Day 2023 With Road Safety Message

The entire globe is observing Yoga Day today and sharing their instances on social media. With people trying out some stretches and asanas on this significant day, Mumbai Police took to wish its citizens in a quirky way. Their post on International Yoga Day is too creative to miss and it throws light on road safety.
Mumbai Police On Yoga Day 2023
On Wednesday, the Mumbai Police took to social media to warn people from exerting too much on Yoga Day as they wrote "Don't stretch your luck too far. They also asked people to operate their vehicles within the speed limit and called it "Kaafi asan(a) - an easy asana." The Mumbai Police also wished Mumbaikars in the Marathi language and said "Yog Kara, Veg Aavra (Do Yoga, Slow Down)."
Check tweets
About International Yoga Day
As declared by the United Nations, June 21 is observed is annually celebrated as the 'International Yoga Day' when people across the world come forward to perform Yoga for their wellbeing. The theme of Yoga Day this year is 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' i.e. Yoga for the welfare of all in the form of 'One World-One Family'.
