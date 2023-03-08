International Women's Day: Several commuters perform Yoga in Mumbai local trains; visuals surface

International Women's Day: Several commuters perform Yoga in Mumbai local train | FPJ

Mumbai: On the occasion of International Women's Day and Holi, several women commuters participated in Yoga in local trains on Wednesday.

Mumbai's yoga teachers led the session while wearing sarees sending a powerful message that yoga can be performed anytime, anywhere and in any attire.

The event, which featured over 20 yoga teachers from across the city, was conducted by Heal-Station in association with Western Railway.

The team also distributed pamphlets and gave advice to lady passengers about their fitness through yoga.

Heal-Station in association with WR organised yoga in WR's Ladies' Special on the occasion of #InternationalWomensDay2023



Commuters were taught how they can utilize their travel time for fitness by doing yoga asanas while travelling in the local train. @drmbct pic.twitter.com/bNwXQx8MAQ — Western Railway (@WesternRly) March 8, 2023

