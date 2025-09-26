Central Railway Announces Traffic, Power Blocks At Karjat Station From September 26 to October 10

Representation Image |

Central Railway has announced a series of special traffic and power blocks at Karjat station from Saturday, September 26 to 10 October 2025, to facilitate pre non-interlocking works under the Karjat Yard Remodelling Project.

However, on 26 September, the impact on train services will be minimum. The major disruption to train operations will begin from 27 September.

On Thursday, Central Railway announced the block schedule for the four days, i.e., from 27th September to September 30. The details of additional blocks and changes in train from from October 1 to 10, 2025, will be released in the coming days.

Block Timings and Area Affected

For the initial four days, the block will be effective daily from 11:20 am to 4:20 pm on both Up and Down Panvel lines, affecting the section between Nagnath Cabin and Karjat Platforms 2 & 3, and Karjat Platform 3 to Chok station.

Suburban Train Services Affected

Suburban commuters, particularly those traveling between Karjat and Khopoli, will face significant disruptions during the block period.

From Sept 27 to Sept 29 (Saturday to Monday):

Down Trains Cancelled:

Karjat–Khopoli locals departing at 12:00 noon, 1:15 PM, and 1:39 PM.

Up Trains Cancelled:

Khopoli–Karjat locals departing at 11:20 AM, 12:40 PM, and 2:55 PM.

Short-Termination:

The CSMT–Khopoli local departing at 12:20 PM will terminate at Karjat.

Short-Origin:

The Khopoli–CSMT local scheduled to depart at 1:48 PM will originate from Karjat.

On Sept 30 (Tuesday):

Down Trains Cancelled:

Karjat–Khopoli locals at 12:00 noon and 1:15 PM.

Up Trains Cancelled:

Khopoli–Karjat locals at 11:20 AM and 12:40 PM.

Long-Distance Trains Affected

Train Diversions – Sept 28 (Sunday):

Train No. 22194 Gwalior–Daund Express will be diverted via Kalyan–Karjat and will halt at Kalyan instead of Panvel for boarding passengers.

Train Rescheduling – Sept 30 (Tuesday):

Train No. 11014 Coimbatore–LTT Express (JCO 29.09.2025) will depart Coimbatore at 12:50 PM instead of 8:50 AM.

Train No. 12164 Chennai–LTT Express (JCO 29.09.2025) will depart Chennai at 9:25 PM instead of 6:25 PM.

Train No. 12263 Pune–Hazrat Nizamuddin Duronto Express (JCO 30.09.2025) will depart Pune at 3:10 PM instead of 11:10 AM.

Advisory to Passengers

Railway authorities have urged passengers to plan their journeys accordingly and stay updated through official channels. These scheduled blocks, though inconvenient, are crucial for upgrading infrastructure and enhancing safety across the network.

Passengers are advised to check live updates via Central Railway’s website, mobile apps, or station enquiry counters to avoid last-minute surprises.

