Maharashtra Minister Dattatray Bharane Directs Officials To Ensure Krishi Samruddhi Yojana Benefits Reach Villages

Mumbai: The Agriculture Department’s review meeting of the ambitious Krishi Samruddhi Yojana was held today at the Maharashtra Agricultural Education and Research Council. Minister Dattatray Bharane instructed officials to ensure that the scheme’s benefits reach the last farmer at the village level and provide relief to those affected by natural calamities.

During the meeting, a detailed review of ongoing projects under the scheme was conducted. The program aims for the holistic and sustainable development of farmers while strengthening agricultural infrastructure. Under the scheme, an annual capital investment of ₹5,000 crore is planned, with a total of ₹25,000 crore earmarked for farmers’ agricultural projects over five years.

Minister Bharane highlighted key objectives of the scheme, including increasing capital investment, building infrastructure, enhancing productivity, promoting crop diversification, strengthening the value chain, supporting climate-resilient and sustainable farming, and increasing farmers’ income. Officials were also instructed to implement necessary sub-schemes to ensure effective execution.

The review meeting was attended by the Agriculture Department’s Additional Chief Secretary, Pune Agriculture Commissioner, Director of Nanaji Deshmukh Krishi Sanjeevani Project Phase-2, Managing Director of MahaBeej, Managing Director of Maharashtra State Agricultural Industrial Development Corporation, Director-General of Maharashtra Agricultural Education and Research Council, vice-chancellors and registrars of all agricultural universities, and directors of various departmental divisions including extension, education, quality control, and resource development, along with other senior officials.

