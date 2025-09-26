Central Railway To Implement Major Traffic & Power Blocks For Infrastructure Upgrade

Mumbai Local | File Pic (Representative Image)

Central Railway has announced two Special Night Traffic & Power Blocks and a series of Day Blocks as part of major infrastructure upgrades, including the launch of Foot Over Bridge (FOB) girders at Byculla and Sion stations, and pre-non-interlocking work at Karjat station. These essential blocks, scheduled between 27 September and 30 September 2025, will impact the operations of several Mail/Express and Suburban trains.

Block 1 – Byculla Station

Date/Time: 00.30 am to 04.30 am on 28th September.

Affected Section: UP & DOWN Slow and Fast Lines between Byculla and Parel

Block 2 – Sion Station

Date/Time: 01.10 am to 04.10 am on 28th September.

Affected Section: UP & DOWN Slow and Fast Lines between Dadar and Kurla

Repercussions on Mail & Express Trains due to the Block

Regulation/Short – Termination of Mail Trains

•Train no 11020 (Bhubaneshwar - CSMT Konark Express) will be regulated at Kurla from 03:28 to 04:15 am and Short Terminated at Dadar.

Train No 12810 Howrah-CSMT Express will be regulated at Thane from 03:43 to 04:00 am and Short Terminated at Dadar.

*Repercussions on Suburban Trains* :-

•Dadar – Kurla local leaving Dadar at 10.18 pm will remain Cancelled.

•Kalyan – CSMT local leaving Kalyan at 11.15 pm will remain Cancelled.

•CSMT- Thane local leaving CSMTat 00.24 am will remain Cancelled.

•Thane – CSMT local leaving Thane at 04.04 am will remain Cancelled.

•Kasara – CSMT local leaving Kasara at 10 pm will be Short Terminated at Thane at 11.49 pm.

•CSMT – Kasara Local leaving CSMT at 04.19 am will be short Originated From Thane at 05.14 am.

Apart from that Mail/Express trains, special trains, if any, late running or trains notified on later date, etc will be diverted accordingly as per operational requirement.

