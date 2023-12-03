VIDEO: Dubai-Delhi Air India Passengers Leave Domestic Airport Without Immigration Check

Passengers On Dubai-Delhi Flight Arrive At Domestic Airport; Another Concerning Incident Reported With Air India After Water Leak Fiasco |

Passengers on a Delhi-bound flight from Dubai witnessed inconvenience after arriving at the domestic airport instead of an international arrival. One of the flyers reported the incident online pointing out at its seriousness and consequences. Identified as Tejas expressed how people easily walked out of the premises without any customs or immigration check after they arrived at the domestic zone.

Details about the flight and the error

On November 30, an Air India flight (AI 916) was scheduled to land at the Indira Gandhi International Airport after a flying duration of three hours and ten minutes from Dubai. However, people were dropped off at the domestic gate.

Passenger writes to Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia

Trying to draw the attention of Jyotiraditya Scindia, Civil Aviation Minister of India, the flyer brought to notice that many passengers including him were dropped off at the incorrect gate and left stranded for about an hour. According to him, it was only when the passengers reached out to the airport security staff that they learned about the incident and erred arrival. "We brought this to attention of Airlines & Security else nobody would have known & many more would have gone to exit. We were stranded for almost 1 hour standing as security & Airlines clueless what to do next," Tejas tweeted. "

Remember for domestic there is no customs check also so who was allowed to go outside from Dubai or why this happened is big question , @JM_Scindia hope u look into this as I don’t see any seriousness as authorities told this happens frequently — Tejas (@NAVANGULTEJAS) December 2, 2023

Air India passenger calls flying with airline a "pathetic experience."

In a video released on X, he tried capturing the visuals from the airport and showed how people were stranded there due to the incorrect arrival. "Total failure of Air India for such big fiasco & miss," the upset passenger added while calling it a "pathetic experience."

Air India water leak incident

Earlier, another incident of inconvenience to passengers was reported from an Air India flight. A flight operating from London Gatwick Airport to Amritsar, on November 24, saw water leaking from the overhead bin. Reportedly, the staff prompting assisted the passengers by relocating them to vacant seats and covering the leakage spots with a blanket.