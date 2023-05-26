 Watch: Pakistani man in Australia records a message for Pak Govt, says 'Don't compare yourself with India'
Watch: Pakistani man in Australia records a message for Pak Govt, says 'Don't compare yourself with India'

Pakistani man said that Pakistan Government needs to think before comparing themselves with India on witnessing immense respect for India and PM Modi during his recent Australia visit

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, May 26, 2023, 02:03 PM IST
Watch: Pakistani man in Australia records a message for Pak Govt, says 'Don't compare yourself with India' | screengrab- Twitter

PM Modi was recently in Australia as a guest of the Australian government from May 22 to May 24. During a grand community event in Sydney, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as "The Boss" while addressing the gathering of the Indian diaspora.

Now, a Pakistani National has recorded a video where he shows the Indian flag raised on Sydney Harbour Bridge and then, he says, "We (Pakistan) compare India with us. But, we need to look at our situation and that of India. And asked, Pakistan Army and Pakistan Government to think about their nation. Australian PM Albanese called the Indian PM a 'Boss' recently."

The video was posted on Twitter by Aditya Raj Kaul and it gathered 92.1k views, several likes and comments after being shared today, May 26.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese during his opening statement acknowledged the sizeable audience and drew a comparison between the immense popularity of PM Modi and that of renowned rockstar Bruce Springsteen, who is affectionately referred to by his fans as "The Boss."

Watch: Australian PM Albanese hails PM Narendra Modi as 'The Boss' at grand Sydney event
