Watch: Pakistani man in Australia records a message for Pak Govt, says 'Don't compare yourself with India' | screengrab- Twitter

PM Modi was recently in Australia as a guest of the Australian government from May 22 to May 24. During a grand community event in Sydney, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as "The Boss" while addressing the gathering of the Indian diaspora.

Now, a Pakistani National has recorded a video where he shows the Indian flag raised on Sydney Harbour Bridge and then, he says, "We (Pakistan) compare India with us. But, we need to look at our situation and that of India. And asked, Pakistan Army and Pakistan Government to think about their nation. Australian PM Albanese called the Indian PM a 'Boss' recently."

The video was posted on Twitter by Aditya Raj Kaul and it gathered 92.1k views, several likes and comments after being shared today, May 26.

WATCH:

Pakistani national in Australia sends a message to Pakistani Government and Pakistan Army. Watch! pic.twitter.com/42WiqyU8BY — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) May 26, 2023

#WATCH | "The last time I saw someone on this stage was Bruce Springsteen and he did not get the welcome that Prime Minister Modi has got. Prime Minister Modi is the boss," says Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese at the community event in Sydney pic.twitter.com/3nwrmjvDaR — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2023

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese during his opening statement acknowledged the sizeable audience and drew a comparison between the immense popularity of PM Modi and that of renowned rockstar Bruce Springsteen, who is affectionately referred to by his fans as "The Boss."