WATCH: On duty BSF Soldier walks along the LoC in the extreme weather; video goes viral

BSF Soldier | Twitter

Indian soldiers face extreme climates to protect our borders. A video of a brave Indian soldier protecting our borders has gone viral on social media sites. The video was posted by BSF Kashmir's official Twitter account.

In the video, it can be seen that a Kashmir Frontier, Border Security Force Jawan, is braving the snowfall while walking along the LoC with his office rifle to protect the border.

The video that shows the snow-capped mountains and the soldier facing such extreme weather has made the netizens say, 'Jai Hind'.

BSF Kashmir has posted the video along with a caption that says, "The ocean of victory is full of challenges. But, I also have a passion to get that victory. Kashmir Frontier, Border Security Force - Always Vigilant."

The video posted on March 23 has 47.6 K views and 3,248 likes.