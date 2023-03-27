 WATCH: On duty BSF Soldier walks along the LoC in the extreme weather; video goes viral
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralWATCH: On duty BSF Soldier walks along the LoC in the extreme weather; video goes viral

WATCH: On duty BSF Soldier walks along the LoC in the extreme weather; video goes viral

The video that shows the soldier facing such extreme weather has made the netizens say, 'Jai Hind'.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, March 27, 2023, 03:58 PM IST
article-image
BSF Soldier | Twitter

Indian soldiers face extreme climates to protect our borders. A video of a brave Indian soldier protecting our borders has gone viral on social media sites. The video was posted by BSF Kashmir's official Twitter account.

In the video, it can be seen that a Kashmir Frontier, Border Security Force Jawan, is braving the snowfall while walking along the LoC with his office rifle to protect the border.

The video that shows the snow-capped mountains and the soldier facing such extreme weather has made the netizens say, 'Jai Hind'.

BSF Kashmir has posted the video along with a caption that says, "The ocean of victory is full of challenges. But, I also have a passion to get that victory. Kashmir Frontier, Border Security Force - Always Vigilant."

The video posted on March 23 has 47.6 K views and 3,248 likes.

Read Also
Watch: MS Dhoni mobbed by Indian soldiers at Army camp in Jodhpur, spotted in uniform
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Not Sleeping, drafting my next Tweet' says Nagaland Minister in his viral post

'Not Sleeping, drafting my next Tweet' says Nagaland Minister in his viral post

WATCH: 'Manager vs Team Members' reel on Naatu Naatu goes viral

WATCH: 'Manager vs Team Members' reel on Naatu Naatu goes viral

Viral Video: Tyre detaches from moving vehicle in California; tosses up Kia car dramatically

Viral Video: Tyre detaches from moving vehicle in California; tosses up Kia car dramatically

WATCH: On duty BSF Soldier walks along the LoC in the extreme weather; video goes viral

WATCH: On duty BSF Soldier walks along the LoC in the extreme weather; video goes viral

Meet the latest BAGWATI! French brand Coperni launches ₹35 lakh bag made of meteorites; netizens...

Meet the latest BAGWATI! French brand Coperni launches ₹35 lakh bag made of meteorites; netizens...