Watch: MS Dhoni mobbed by Indian soldiers at Army camp in Jodhpur, spotted in uniform

MS Dhoni's love for Indian Army is known to all and the former India captain was once again spotted with the defence forces on Thursday.

Dhoni, who retired from international cricket three years ago, recieved a grand welcome from the soldiers as he visited an Army camp in Jodhpur.

MSD was taken around the camp in an open jeep and which was surrounded by the soldiers cheering and asking for autographs from the star cricketer.

Read Also CSK captain MS Dhoni returns to team India dugout, PIC goes viral

The Chennai Super Kings skipper was also spotted wearing an Army uniform during his visit. He will return to Chennai to prepare for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL 2023) after this visit.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Dhoni will be looking to turn CSK's fortunes around this season after failing to reach the knockouts for the first time in IPL history last year. IPL 2023 begins from March 31.

Dhoni's love affair with the Indian Army

Dhoni, holds the honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Territorial Army unit of the Parachute Regiment (106 Para TA battalion), has been associated with the defence forces for over a decade.

He had taken a 2-month break from cricket after India's victory in the 2011 ODI World Cup to serve in the 106 TA Battalion (Para) in Kashmir, where he performed patrolling and guarding duties.

In 2015, the Ranchi-born Dhoni became a qualified paratrooper after having completed five parachute training jumps from Indian Army aircrafts in the Agra training camp.

In 2019, Dhoni trained with the Army's Parachute Regiment for a couple of months after joining a battalion in Bengaluru.