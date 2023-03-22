CSK captain MS Dhoni returns to team India dugout, PIC goes viral

Former India captain MS Dhoni has a long history with Chennai and the MA Chidambaram Stadium, also known as Chepauk. Fondly referred to as Thalla by the Chennai faithful, Dhoni's legacy at the Chepauk goes beyond being the city's adopted son. The Chennai Super Kings captain made an emotional return to the Team India dugout in Chennai ahead of Wednesday's third ODI between India and Australia (March 22).

Dhoni, who has been training with his CSK teammates in Chennai ahead of the IPL 2023, met Team India cricketers on Tuesday (March 21) evening during their practice session at the Chepauk. As the Chennai stadium prepared for the third ODI, a photo of MS Dhoni sitting in Team India's dugout went viral. CSK's social media team captioned a photo of Dhoni in the dugout, "Main pal do pal ka shayar hoon..."

In a recent interview with AB de Villiers on "The Quick Singles," former India captain Virat Kohli was asked about the 'fastest runner' he has ever run with. Kohli then chose the former South African batter over Dhoni, his former teammate.

“I’ve been asked this question before. AB has been by far the fastest I’ve run with between the wickets. The only other guy I’ve had so much coordination and understanding with is MS (Dhoni). I don’t know about the speeds, but he and MS, I would not even need to call,” Kohli revealed to De Villiers.