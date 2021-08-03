Watch: Omar Abdullah's viral interview brings up debate over Jammu & Kashmir; netizens divided

If you're wondering why Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's name is trending and why the debate on Jammu and Kashmir's lost statehood has flared up again, read on.

On Monday, in an interview with journalist Navika Kumar, Abdullah spoke about the abrogation of Article 370. He expressed his lack of faith in the Centre saying that there is a huge lack of trust for the institutions of the nation.

Abdullah is still under detention which began on August 5, 2019 following the abrogation of Article 370 and the bifurcation of the erstwhile state of Jammu & Kashmir into two Union Territories.

Commenting on the statehood of Jammu and Kashmir, Abdullah said, "It was supposed to be ratified through United Nations-mandated plebiscite. Circumstances that led to accession were not temporary. Was Article 370 meant for a particular generation? It wasn’t told to us in 1947 that J&K accession was time-bound. It was promised that J&K will have separate status."

"If one says Article 370 was eroding, then why it was removed? Article 370 was deliberately eroded back then also," Abdullah said, adding, "Nothing happened in court on our petition for two years. We can’t blame that as COVID-19 affected the functioning of courts," says Abdullah.

One clip from the video has been especially going viral wherein Abdullah can be seen stating statistics about welfare of Jammu & Kashmir before 2019. He questions what really has changed.

The interview has once again flared up the debate of Jammu & Kashmir on social media and once again people stand divided on the issue.

