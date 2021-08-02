Watch: Video of woman hitting cab driver goes viral; Twitterati demand #ArrestLucknowGirl

In a shocking video that is going viral on Twitter, a woman can be seen slapping a cab driver in the middle of a road at Awadh crossing in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. The video has caused a lot of uproar on Twitter with people asking for justice for the cab driver.

In the undated video shared by Megh Updates on Twitter, a woman can be seen repeatedly slapping the driver. The driver can be heard saying that she has broken his phone.