Watch: Video of woman hitting cab driver goes viral; Twitterati demand #ArrestLucknowGirl

In a shocking video that is going viral on Twitter, a woman can be seen slapping a cab driver in the middle of a road at Awadh crossing in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. The video has caused a lot of uproar on Twitter with people asking for justice for the cab driver.
In the undated video shared by Megh Updates on Twitter, a woman can be seen repeatedly slapping the driver. The driver can be heard saying that she has broken his phone.
In another video shared by the same Twitter handle, the girl can be seen slapping another man who came forward to rescue the driver. This man retaliates and slaps the woman.
One Neeraj Yadav shared a CCTV footage dated July 30, 2021, which shows the woman crossing the road amid heavy traffic ignoring traffic signal. The driver halts the car urgently in order to prevent hitting her. However, the woman, enraged, starts hitting his car, gets him out of it and slaps her.
The video has enraged a lot of people online. Thousands of tweets have been made demanding justice for the driver using the hashtag #ArrestLucknowGirl.
Here's what people are saying. Have a look.