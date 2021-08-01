'Showing his true colours': Fans irked with Yuvraj Singh for excluding MS Dhoni from Friendship Day video

On Friendship Day, people across India took to various social media platforms to celebrate the occasion and greet their friends.
Cricketer Yuvraj Singh also posted a video on his official Twitter handle to wish a happy friendship day to his friends.
The video displays pictures of him with various cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar, Harbhajan Singh, Saurav Ganguly, even Chris Gayle. The video also has his photos with people from outside the cricket fraternity.
Sharing the video, Singh wrote, "To a lifetime of friendship."
While the video is a beautiful homage to Singh's friends, it soon went viral for negative reasons. Fans were quick to point out that in the almost 1-minute-long video, there was not a single picture of Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Many recounted that in Dhoni's retirement video had included a picture of himself with Singh.
Soon the conversation took an ugly turn and fans started arguing about who made India win the World Cup in 2011 and who received the praise.
Singh has not commented on the issue and has restricted the comments on his tweet.
Meanwhile, here's what people are saying. Have a look.