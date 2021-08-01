'Ye dosti hum nahi todenge...': COVID-19 fails to dampen Friendship Day fervour as Twitterati celebrate virtually

"A hug is worth a thousand words. A friend is worth more." This quote perfectly defines the wonderful bond of friendship.

Today, India is celebrating International Friendship Day. This day is observed on July 30 each year and is celebrated in India on the first Sunday of August.

The day celebrates relationships that go beyond bloodlines. From the person you call at 3 AM after a break-up to your go-to person for fashion advice, from the unpaid therapists to gym buddies, this day is the perfect time to appreciate the contributions of friends for making our lives beautiful.