Friendship Day 2021: Delnaaz Irani, Vijayendra Kumeria, others talk about off-screen relationships with co-stars

In my journey so far, I have been lucky to get a chance to work with good co-stars. Shivin Narang, with whom I worked in Internet Wala Love, is like a friend, philosopher and guide for me. I was his fan when I in school, and had never thought I would get a chance to work with him. Our show set was in Naigaon, and getting homemade food was difficult because my family does not live in Mumbai. So, Shivin used to get ghar ka khana for me, and supported me in the initial days of my career. I am thankful to him for everything. When you become friends with a co-actor, half of your work is done as you become comfortable in each other’s company.