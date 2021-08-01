Friendship Day 2021: Delnaaz Irani, Vijayendra Kumeria, others talk about off-screen relationships with co-stars

Delnaaz Irani
I have so many girlfriends, who are actors. It’s a myth that co-actors can’t be friends. I have always supported my female friends, co-actors and I have made friends on set and it remained for years. For example, Moon Banerjee and I have been friends for 22 years; Rupali Ganguly and I have been buddies for 20 years, and we have done plays, reality shows together. We visit each other’s home during festivals. Ours is decades-long friendship, and I don’t agree with the statement that co-actors cannot be friends.
Vijayendra Kumeria
I am friends with Abhishek Verma. These days I don’t think people believe in rivalry, but healthy competition, which I feel is important as it motivates you. I think many actors are confident in their own space. I believe everyone is more open to helping each other to do their best and there is a sense of security in our generation. I love to get feedback from my fellow actors, and I also support them in their endeavours.
Chandni Soni
It is true that there was a time when co-stars used to avoid each other and were not friends. But times have changed now, and many actors these days are friends with their colleagues. One of the close friends I’ve from the industry is Vishal Singh; he's always a phone call away. I can count on him any day anytime.
Manit Joura
I am friends with all my co-actors like Sargun Mehta, Ravi Dubey, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Mrunal Jain, Shraddha Arya, Shabir Ahluwalia and many others. In fact, I have made some good friends from the television industry. Whenever I have a professional dilemma, I call Bhuwan Arora to seek his advice. The same goes with Dheeraj. We speak about everything under the sun; there is no rivalry between us. I probably make more friends than enemies.
Saahil Uppal
This perception still exists that two actors cannot be friends and that there is always fierce competition. But, that’s not always the case. There might be healthy competition, but not rivalry. In fact, rather than rivals, I have a lot of friends from the industry. One of them is Samridh Bawa, who I worked with in Ek Shringaar Swabhiman. I cherish our friendship.
Sagar Parekh
In my journey so far, I have been lucky to get a chance to work with good co-stars. Shivin Narang, with whom I worked in Internet Wala Love, is like a friend, philosopher and guide for me. I was his fan when I in school, and had never thought I would get a chance to work with him. Our show set was in Naigaon, and getting homemade food was difficult because my family does not live in Mumbai. So, Shivin used to get ghar ka khana for me, and supported me in the initial days of my career. I am thankful to him for everything. When you become friends with a co-actor, half of your work is done as you become comfortable in each other’s company.
