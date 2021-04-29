Covid-19 vaccination: From Delnaaz Irani to Aniruddh Dave... celebs share their take

Delnaaz Irani
This has been a good move on the government’s part. People should not think twice but get vaccinated at the earliest — now that everyone above 18 can take both the doses. This will help us fight the virus and bring back happier times. This will also help in bringing down the pressure faced by almost all industries in terms of logistics, manpower and other aspects. I will be taking the vaccine at the earliest. But then, taking the vaccines does not mean, we are not at risk of contracting the virus. The vaccines offer a percentage of protection and do not allow the virus to create havoc within our system. So, continue to take precautions even after you have taken the vaccine.
Aniruddh Dave
These are difficult times and we are literally living in constant fear. Many of us are taking a risk by going outside but we don’t really have an option. Vaccination is good, but yes, it will take time for everyone to get vaccinated. Also, we need to take both the doses as directed and then only, after some time the antibodies start forming in the body. Yes, the vaccines don’t give you full protection but then something is better than nothing. Initially, it was for frontline workers, and then for senior citizens, and now it’s our turn, so I will definitely get it done. The second wave is worse than the first. The number of cases and deaths has made the situation scary. I am taking necessary precautions, but you never know from where you might contract the virus. If you look around — even those who are staying indoors are also testing positive — so we must be extra cautious. Even if you are vaccinated, do continue to take necessary precautions. There have been cases where people have thought that they had Covid once and won’t get it again, but they did get infected for the second time.
Vijayendra Kumeria
I am glad that this decision has been taken by the government as people between the age group 18 and 45 go out for a living — and that is a big risk that they are taking. The decision has given hope to many. Taking the vaccine means the risk factor going down. I will get myself vaccinated at the soonest I can next month. I would request everyone to continue to follow precautions even after taking the vaccine. The more we follow precautions, the quicker we will be able to control the virus.
Ajay Singh Chaudhary
It’s a good move by the government. The rise in the number of cases and deaths has created a scary situation right now. I suggest one should not believe in the rumours about the vaccines — just take the vaccination seriously and get yourself and your family vaccinated soon. I will take it as soon as it starts on May 1 and I suggest that others do it as well. The situation in India is only getting worse. I just hope things get better soon.
Saahil Uppal
I think the government has taken all the good decisions as far as Covid-19 pandemic is concerned, be it lockdown or allotment of time for timely vaccinations. But as much as this is significant, it’s also important that we have enough vaccines for everyone. Many places have reported a shortage of vaccines and people had to go back home without getting their doses. So, first I think we need to see whether we have enough doses or else it might lead to an unwanted chaos. Everyone wants to beat the virus and hopefully we all will be able to — if we behave responsibly and get vaccinated.
