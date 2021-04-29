Covid-19 vaccination: From Delnaaz Irani to Aniruddh Dave... celebs share their take

These are difficult times and we are literally living in constant fear. Many of us are taking a risk by going outside but we don’t really have an option. Vaccination is good, but yes, it will take time for everyone to get vaccinated. Also, we need to take both the doses as directed and then only, after some time the antibodies start forming in the body. Yes, the vaccines don’t give you full protection but then something is better than nothing. Initially, it was for frontline workers, and then for senior citizens, and now it’s our turn, so I will definitely get it done. The second wave is worse than the first. The number of cases and deaths has made the situation scary. I am taking necessary precautions, but you never know from where you might contract the virus. If you look around — even those who are staying indoors are also testing positive — so we must be extra cautious. Even if you are vaccinated, do continue to take necessary precautions. There have been cases where people have thought that they had Covid once and won’t get it again, but they did get infected for the second time.

Vijayendra Kumeria