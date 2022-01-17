Watch: Old video of late Pandit Birju Maharaj touching feet of young dancer goes viral

Well known and cherished Kathak dancer, Pandit Birju Maharaj passed away after suffering a heart attack at the age of 83. He was at his home in Delhi.

According to reports, Birju Maharaj, a recipient of the country's second-highest civilian award, Padma Vibhushan, was playing with his grandsons late on Sunday night when his health deteriorated and he became unconscious. He was taken to hospital where he was declared dead.

Brijmohan Mishra, fondly called Pandit-ji or Birju Maharaj by his students and dance lovers, was one of India's best known artistes who taught and choreographed several enthusiasts who are now celebrities.

As the news of his demise spread, the social media took to share archives and throwback visuals with the legendary artists. Among such visuals of his performances and choreography, a footage showing his respect and devotion towards young learners went viral.

In a video shared on Twitter by user ‘Sarvan_K86’, the late dance guru Birju Maharaj can be seen inducting a young girl towards his guiding journey. Maharaj can be seen giving the girl his first blessing her with a ‘tika’ and and handing over a pair of ‘ghunghroos’.

What next comes in the video is that he bows down and touches the feet of learner. It is believed that the act was done to instruct the young girl on how to place one's feet in a gesture of respect at the initial invocation towards dance. Later, the audio Hindi says, “See, guru ji only touches the disciple’s feet once."

Watch the video, right here:

Published on: Monday, January 17, 2022, 01:19 PM IST