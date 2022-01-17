'End of era': Netizens mourn the demise of legendary Kathak dancer Pandit Birju Maharaj

New Delhi: The living legend of Kathak, Birju Maharaj, who had been diagnosed with kidney disease a few days ago and put on dialysis, died at his home here late on Sunday. He was 83.

Maharaj ji, as he was popularly known, was said to be playing with his grandsons when his health unexpectedly deteriorated, requiring him to be rushed to the hospital, where he died of a heart attack.

As soon as the unfortunate news broke out, scores of Maharaj ji's admirers took to Twitter to pour in tributes for the legendary Kathak dancer.

Deeply saddened by the passing away of Legendary #Kathak dancer, Padma Vibhushan awardee Pandit #BirjuMaharaj ji



I pray for His Sadgati and offer my deepest condolences to His Family.



Om Shanti🙏 pic.twitter.com/sSw3ECYAA4 — Shantanu  (@ABongGuy) January 17, 2022

ॐ शांति शांति शांति 🙏

#BirjuMaharaj you will be always alive in our hearts. pic.twitter.com/BB5cmhSg0c — Rajeev Panday (@RKpanday1977) January 17, 2022

Today's morning started with a sad news. om shanti 🕉️🙏 Birju Maharaj your contribution to kathak is remarkable. The world will always appreciate your art. #birjumaharaj #omshanti #rip #RIPBirjuMaharaj pic.twitter.com/VufdialkwQ — 𝐁𝐡𝐚𝐛𝐚𝐧𝐢 𝐒𝐚𝐧𝐤𝐚𝐫 𝐉𝐞𝐧𝐚 (@Bhabanisankar02) January 17, 2022

Pandit Bijrju Maharaj, India’s fondest and one of the best Kathak dancers died at his residence on Sunday, after suffering a heart attack.Pandit Ji was the awardee of the second-highest civilian award in the country - Padma Vibhushan.

🙏🙏 OM SHANTI 🙏🙏#BirjuMaharaj#Kathak pic.twitter.com/sW0sIz1yL9 — Mrityunjai Pratap Singh Rajput (@singhmrityunja9) January 17, 2022

ॐ शांति 🙏



His legacy will continue to inspire generations to come.#birjumaharaj pic.twitter.com/D3KCkap5lj — Vivek Pandey (@vivekvaan) January 17, 2022

End of an era 😢💔

Heartfelt tributes to the Kathak Samrat, Padma Vibhushan Pandit #BirjuMaharaj ji.



He was not just a legendary artist , but an institution, a celestial dancer, the national treasure of international acclaimed.



Deepest Condolences 🙏🏻

ओम शांति 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/a7Zm9wVFJU — ᴠᴀɪʙʜᴀᴠ ᴤʜᴇᴡᴀʟᴋᴀʀ (@shrirang_2211) January 17, 2022

I had 0 interest in indian classical dance forms . They seemed slow and symbol ridden , too difficult to understand. But #birjumaharaj would make it interesting demonstrating intricacies of expressions and rythm ..best experience of my life — 🇺🇲TradeTexasBig🇮🇳 (@TradeTexasBig) January 17, 2022

A recipient of the country's second highest civilian honour, Padma Vibhushan, Maharaj ji was also a lifelong Kathak guru as well as a talented Hindustani classical singer and percussionist.

He will be remembered by cinema buffs for the two period dance sequences in Satyajit Ray's historical drama 'Shatranj Ke Khiladi' (for which he sang as well) and for the 'Kaahe Chhed Mohe' track picturised on Madhuri Dixit in the 2002 version of 'Devdas'.

Maharaj ji won the National Award for choreographing 'Unnai Kaanadhu Naan' in the Kamal Haasan multi-lingual megahit 'Vishwaroopam' and the Filmfare Awards for the Bajirao Mastani number 'Mohe Rang Do Laal'.

Birju Maharaj was the son of the exponent of the Lucknow gharana, Jagannath Maharaj, better known as Acchan Maharaj, whom he lost when he was just nine. His uncles were the renowned Shambhu Maharaj and Lacchu Maharaj.

He taught at the Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra and the Sangeet Natak Akademi Kathak Kendra, both in Delhi, from where he retired as director in 1998.

With IANS Inputs.

Published on: Monday, January 17, 2022, 09:27 AM IST