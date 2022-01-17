e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

India reports 2,58,089 new COVID-19 cases, 385 deaths in last 24 hours; Omicron tally rises to 8,209
Advertisement

Viral

Updated on: Monday, January 17, 2022, 09:27 AM IST

'End of era': Netizens mourn the demise of legendary Kathak dancer Pandit Birju Maharaj

A recipient of the country's second highest civilian honour, Padma Vibhushan, Maharaj ji was also a lifelong Kathak guru as well as a talented Hindustani classical singer and percussionist.
FPJ Web Desk
Pandit Birju Maharaj |

Pandit Birju Maharaj |

Advertisement

New Delhi: The living legend of Kathak, Birju Maharaj, who had been diagnosed with kidney disease a few days ago and put on dialysis, died at his home here late on Sunday. He was 83.

Maharaj ji, as he was popularly known, was said to be playing with his grandsons when his health unexpectedly deteriorated, requiring him to be rushed to the hospital, where he died of a heart attack.

As soon as the unfortunate news broke out, scores of Maharaj ji's admirers took to Twitter to pour in tributes for the legendary Kathak dancer.

Take a look:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

A recipient of the country's second highest civilian honour, Padma Vibhushan, Maharaj ji was also a lifelong Kathak guru as well as a talented Hindustani classical singer and percussionist.

He will be remembered by cinema buffs for the two period dance sequences in Satyajit Ray's historical drama 'Shatranj Ke Khiladi' (for which he sang as well) and for the 'Kaahe Chhed Mohe' track picturised on Madhuri Dixit in the 2002 version of 'Devdas'.

Maharaj ji won the National Award for choreographing 'Unnai Kaanadhu Naan' in the Kamal Haasan multi-lingual megahit 'Vishwaroopam' and the Filmfare Awards for the Bajirao Mastani number 'Mohe Rang Do Laal'.

Birju Maharaj was the son of the exponent of the Lucknow gharana, Jagannath Maharaj, better known as Acchan Maharaj, whom he lost when he was just nine. His uncles were the renowned Shambhu Maharaj and Lacchu Maharaj.

He taught at the Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra and the Sangeet Natak Akademi Kathak Kendra, both in Delhi, from where he retired as director in 1998.

With IANS Inputs.

ALSO READ

RIP Pandit Birju Maharaj: From 'Kaahe Chhed Mohe' to 'Mohe Rang Do Laal', iconic choreography by the... RIP Pandit Birju Maharaj: From 'Kaahe Chhed Mohe' to 'Mohe Rang Do Laal', iconic choreography by the...

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, January 17, 2022, 09:27 AM IST
Advertisement