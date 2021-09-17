Watch now: As China demolishes 15 skyscrapers in just 45 seconds, video goes viral

15 skyscrapers were demolished all at once in Kanming, which lies in the Yunnan province of China. The half-built strucutres demolition of the buildings took place since the completion of the projects were not possible even after 8 long years. According to reports from the official China Xinhua news, around 4.6 tonnes of explosives were stored ar 85,000 different blasting points in and around the building. What's shocking is that all of it took place within just 45 seconds, leaving no concrete remenants of the buildings. Have a look at the video that went viral, right here:

Emergency Rescue Departments were set up as well, to ensure complete safety of the workers. There were a total of 8 teams of rescue workers which consisted of 2000 aid workers in case of any medical emergencies. Fire rescue teams, flood control teams, and city management teams were few amongst them.

People who resided near the building were evactuated long before the buildings were demolished. The decision for demolishing the buildings was taken by China as been an unnecessary piece of architecture, with its basements constantly flooding with rain water. This is not the first time China has conducted and witnessed huge demolitions at once. There have been several instances before as well, one of them being, earlier in 2007 where 36 buildings were demolished in Zhengzhou within less than 20 seconds.

Published on: Friday, September 17, 2021, 01:04 PM IST