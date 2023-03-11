e-Paper Get App
HomeViralWATCH: Not sugarcane truck video, elephant doing THIS is the cutest thing on internet today

WATCH: Not sugarcane truck video, elephant doing THIS is the cutest thing on internet today

A video of an elephant bathing by itself has gone viral on social media.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, March 11, 2023, 01:17 PM IST
article-image
WATCH: Not sugarcane truck video, elephant doing THIS is the cutest thing on internet today | Twitter

Days after a video reportedly from Thailand went viral for showing an elephant stopping a sugarcane truck to snack some meal, another video of the jumbo has surfaced on social media. What's it all about? You can call it the cutest thing on the internet as netizens are impressed with the video that captures an elephant bathing by itself.

Watch video:

In the video, we can see the elephant using its truck to grip the water pipe and bathe. Without any help from humans, the animal can be seen bathing by spraying water across its body parts.

The undated footage was tweeted by IFS officer Susanta Nanda who often engaged his Twitter audience with some wildlife-related content. Sharing the video on the microblogging platform, he captioned, "I don’t support keeping wild in confinement, But support the intelligence of elephants…marvellous creatures. Here taking a bath on his own. (sic)" Since the footage was uploaded online, earlier on Saturday, it gathered over 11, 000 views.

Read Also
Viral video shows an elephant from Thailand stopping a sugarcane truck for a yummy treat; watch
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

WATCH: Not sugarcane truck video, elephant doing THIS is the cutest thing on internet today

WATCH: Not sugarcane truck video, elephant doing THIS is the cutest thing on internet today

WATCH: Chennai-Based Food Startup launches India's first unmanned Takeaway

WATCH: Chennai-Based Food Startup launches India's first unmanned Takeaway

Not-so-consenting holi in UP: Miscreants throw colour at women passing-by on street in Bijnor;...

Not-so-consenting holi in UP: Miscreants throw colour at women passing-by on street in Bijnor;...

UP: Angry villagers tie up man & woman together, beat them unconscious on doubts of affair in Unnao;...

UP: Angry villagers tie up man & woman together, beat them unconscious on doubts of affair in Unnao;...

On Camera: Buffaloes chase a leopard in Maharashtra's Chandrapur after the wild cat preys one of...

On Camera: Buffaloes chase a leopard in Maharashtra's Chandrapur after the wild cat preys one of...