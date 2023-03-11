WATCH: Not sugarcane truck video, elephant doing THIS is the cutest thing on internet today

Days after a video reportedly from Thailand went viral for showing an elephant stopping a sugarcane truck to snack some meal, another video of the jumbo has surfaced on social media. What's it all about? You can call it the cutest thing on the internet as netizens are impressed with the video that captures an elephant bathing by itself.
Watch video:
In the video, we can see the elephant using its truck to grip the water pipe and bathe. Without any help from humans, the animal can be seen bathing by spraying water across its body parts.
The undated footage was tweeted by IFS officer Susanta Nanda who often engaged his Twitter audience with some wildlife-related content. Sharing the video on the microblogging platform, he captioned, "I don’t support keeping wild in confinement, But support the intelligence of elephants…marvellous creatures. Here taking a bath on his own. (sic)" Since the footage was uploaded online, earlier on Saturday, it gathered over 11, 000 views.
