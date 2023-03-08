Viral video shows an elephant from Thailand stopping a sugarcane truck for a yummy treat; watch

Viral video | Twitter

What's the cutest thing on the internet today? And the answer is this video of an elephant adorably hinting at vehicles carrying sugarcane to stop. But why? Simple, the jumbo is a little hungry and is looking out to have some food.

If you have been active on social media for a while, videos of elephants cutely stealing sugarcane in Thailand from the trucks that carry them would have made it to your online feed. Another such footage recently surfaced on Twitter and was shared by IFS officer Susanta Nanda.

"Elephants have the right of way. This privilege is at display to stop passing sugar cane trucks for tasty snax. Viral video from Thailand, (sic)" the video was captioned by the officer.

WATCH VIDEO:

Elephants have the right of way. This privilege is at display to stop passing sugar cane trucks for tasty snax. Viral video from Thailand. pic.twitter.com/8RPTWhF3Of — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) March 8, 2023