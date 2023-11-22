WATCH: Noida Man Rides Wearing Pokemon-Themed Helmet; Police Takes A Laugh Saying 'Acha Lag Raha Hai' | Viral on X

Noida police officers were stunned to come across a rider wearing an unusual helmet whiel riding near Robz hospital in sector 132. They spotted a man riding a bike with a Pokemon-themed helmet, attracting eyeballs of passersby and the cops themselves. The on-duty officials landed up in a conversation with the biker and commented on his bizarre helmet. WATCH VIDEO:

Lol just spotted bro this afternoon in Noida pic.twitter.com/Mjmdn9AdmH — Aviral Rai Sharma (@AviralRaiSharma) November 21, 2023

Rider confronts police

The police man stopped the vehicle and caught an interaction with the rider. In their conversation, he remarked that while some don't wear a helmet, others are trying out quirky designs of it. "Arey gazab... Koi helmet nahi laga raha hai, koi laga raha hai toh aisa namuna namuna ka laga raha hai," he said.

Here's what the on-duty cop had to say

Patting on his back, laughing, the on-duty cop asked the rider, "Khargosh ho (Are you a rabbit)?" The man gently replied nodding his head for a yes. "Chalo, kaise b lagaye ho. Acha lag raha hai. Bahot badiya (Okay, anyway you have put it. It looks nice. Very good)," the cop said while approving the Pokemon-themed helmet.

Incident goes viral

The incident was shared on X by a few users who shared visuals of the happening on the platform. They posted it with laughter emojis drawing the attention of other netizens towards it. The posts have gone viral on the social media site with thousands of views.

Check reactions below

Replying to the viral video, many people shared their comments on the cop's words and the Pikachu-like helmet. "That cop is a humble and fun loving guy," said X users. Calling the biker a "Pro Rider," people landed up writing "Pika Pika," and "Koi gajar khilao inko (Someone feed him carrot)." Iykyk.

Standup comedians trying hard to be funny.

Meanwhile effortless from #UPPolice : https://t.co/NmyqBD4mFF — Kanpuriya Tehzeeb (@PreyasSrivastav) November 20, 2023