 Mumbai Police Joins 'A Sky In Your Gallery' Trend On Instagram; All You Need To Know
Mumbai Police tried the 'A Sky In Your Gallery' trend on its Instagram story by sharing the picture of a uniformed police officer performing his duty at the cricket stadium on the big day. It featured alongside the panoramic view of the Mumbai sky.

Updated: Thursday, November 16, 2023, 02:19 PM IST
On Wednesday, the Mumbai Police joined the ongoing Instagram trend of sharing a photo of a sky from one's phone gallery. The team contributed to it on a match day. Does it say it all? Let us tell you that the image they uploaded showed a cop standing at the Wankhede stadium under the skies that witnessed a stunning Cricket World Cup semi-final game between India and New Zealand. Mumbai Police Instagram Story On 'A Sky In Your Gallery' Trend:

Mumbai Police tried the 'A Sky In Your Gallery' trend on its Instagram story by sharing the picture of a uniformed police officer performing his duty at the cricket stadium on the big day. It featured alongside the panoramic view of the Mumbai sky. A few cricket fans were also spotted sitting there and waiting for the game to begin.

What's 'A Sky In Your Gallery' Trend All About?

'A Sky In Your Gallery' is a trend that has surfaced on Instagram and made people share one of the photos of the skies they captured. All one would need to keep up with the trend is a photo of a never-ending and enchanting sky.

Indeed, the Instagram trend is quite simple and asks people to just add their sky pictures online, collecting every user's sky images under it. To the unversed, for joining the trend, one would have to click on "Add Yours" while looking at somebody else's story in this regard.

