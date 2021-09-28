Watch: 'No 'I Love You' between Jodha Bai and Akbar', says BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma; video sparks controversy

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmaker Rameshwar Sharma is facing severe backlash on the internet over a video wherein he can be heard making controversial statement about Mughal emperor Akbar and his wife Jodha Bai.

Sharma, the MLA form Huzur seat in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal, said that there was no love between Akbar and Jodha Bai. Addressing a gathering in Sagar on Hindutva, he says that their marriage took place due to the ambitions of some power-hungry people.

"There was no 'I Love You' between Jodha Bai and Akbar. Was there anything? Did they study together in college? Did they meet somewhere? At coffee house? Or in a gym? When people get power hungry and put their daughters on the line... beware of such robbers," Sharma said.

Here's the video:

The video soon went viral enraging many but especially the people from Rajput community, which Jodha Bai belonged to.

Sharma later apologised and said that his intention was to speak about the "divide and rule" policy of Mughals. However, that has done very little to convince the public who are still furious at the statement.

Here's what people are saying. Have a look.

Published on: Tuesday, September 28, 2021, 12:12 PM IST