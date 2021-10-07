Watch: New video shows minister's vehicle mowing down Lakhimpur farmers; netizens question 'if this is not evidence enough, what is?'

Union minister Ajay Mishra Teni's claim that his vehicle was attacked by miscreants before the driver lost control and mowed down farmers, stands "exposed" after a cleaner, longer clip of the viral video from Lakhimpur Kheri reveals what happened on Sunday before the violent clashes.

The viral video clip shows a black SUV - which belongs to the union minister according to his own admission - ploughing into an unarmed group of protesters at great speed.

There are no signs of any attack on the Mahindra Thar vehicle. It shows no stones or sticks being thrown at the car or that the driver lost control resulting in the death of at least four farmers and injuries to many more.

In this video, the driver seems to holding on to the steering wheel firmly and driving at great speed into a group of farmers marching in front of the SUV, with their backs to it.

According to witnesses, it was after this incident, that an enraged mob attacked the cars, set them on fire and four people in the convoy were beaten to death.

Here's the video: (Trigger warning: violence, murder)

The new video has enraged the already angered public who are asking that the perpetrators be punished.

Have a look.

With inputs from IANS.

Published on: Thursday, October 07, 2021, 12:12 PM IST