Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Uttar Pradesh government appoints retired HC judge to probe incident

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday appointed retired Allahabad High Court Judge Pradeep Kumar Srivastava as a single-member Commission to enquire the entire incident of death of 8 persons in Lakhimpur Kheri district on October 3.

The order was undersigned by Uttar Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary Awanish Kumar Awasthi. The Commission was asked to complete the enquiry within a period of two months. "Whereas the Governor is of the opinion that it is necessary to hold an enquiry in the matter of public importance regarding the entire incident of death of 8 persons in Lakhimpur Kheri District on dated 03-10-2021," the order reads.

The order further said, in the exercise of the powers conferred by section 3 of the Commissions of enquiry Act, 1952 (Act no, 60 of 1952), the Governor is pleased to appoint Justice High Court, Allahabad (Retd.) Pradeep Kumar Srivastava as a single-member Commission of enquiry with Headquarters at Lakhimpur Kheri.

"The Governor, being of the opinion that having regard to the nature of the enquiry to be made and other circumstances of the case, it is necessary so to do, is further pleased to direct under sub-section (1) of section 5 of the said Act, that the provisions of sub-sections (2). (3). (4) and (5) of section 5 shall apply to the Commission," it added.

As many as eight people died in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident on Sunday, said Uttar Pradesh police.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of several farmer unions, had alleged that Ashish Mishra Teni, son of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni arrived with three vehicles around the time that farmers were dispersing from their protest at the helipad and mowed down farmers and towards the end also attacked SKM leader Tajinder Singh Virk directly, by trying to run a vehicle over him.

However, Ashish Mishra refuted SKM's allegations and said he was not present at the spot where the incident took place.

MoS Teni also said that his son was not present at the spot, adding that some miscreants mingled with protesting farmers and pelted the stones at the car which lead to the 'unfortunate incident'.

Published on: Thursday, October 07, 2021, 10:37 AM IST