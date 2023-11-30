WATCH: Neema & Kili Paul Sync Dance Moves On Bollywood Retro Beat 'Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast' In Viral Video

Kili Paul and Neema Paul's recent dance reel |

In a recent dance video uploaded by Tanzanian internet sensation Kili Paul, he was seen enjoying some dance moves to the classic Bollywood beat 'Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast' from Akshay Kumar's film 'Mohra.' His dance partner and sister Neema Paul shared the stage to nail the hook steps of the song. WATCH VIDEO:

A look into the dance reel

The video was shot at a picturesque location from Kili's homeland. The clouds in the sky seemed to have paused themselves from moving to witness the duo's performance. In their traditional attire, Neema and Kili put forth some amazing dance steps. As usual, they were in sync during the dance.

The recent reel created on the Udit Narayan-Kavita Krishnamurthy song showed Neema giving her best show and proving that she has aced her dancing skills over the last few months, purportedly taking inspiration from her much-loved brother.

The brother-sister duo has often performed on Indian beats and expressed their love for the country. They have not only vibed on Bollywood beats, but also filmed reels enjoying to regional music. Kili's Instagram page has in abundance reels showing him grooving on Bhojpuri, Tamil, Malayalam, and other Indian language songs.

Video goes viral, attracts more than 400K views in a day

Meanwhile, taking about the 'Tu Cheez...' reel, being shared around 24 hours ago, it has already won 430K views on Instagram along with hundreds of comments. Netizens, who were impressed with the dance performance, replied cheering the dancers in the comments section. "Bahut mast aur dhamakedar dance h aap dono ka," said an user, while another added, "Woooow super."