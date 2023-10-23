 Viral Video: Kili Paul Sings Malayalam Song 'Neela Nilave' In Instagram Reel, Fans Say 'Habibi, Come To Kerala'
Viral Video: Kili Paul Sings Malayalam Song 'Neela Nilave' In Instagram Reel, Fans Say 'Habibi, Come To Kerala'

In the video, Kili was the vocal artist while his sister Neema Paul was an instrumentalist. As Neema played one of the vessels at their house, Kili sang the Malayalam song to his best abilities.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, October 23, 2023, 04:51 PM IST
Kili Paul often surprises his fans with his impressive reels which include dubbing, dance, and even singing. The internet sensation has once again won the hearts of Indians with his reel. Recently, the Tanzanian man was heard singing a romantic Malayalam song in his voice. Did he do it well? Take a look at the video yourself to know. WATCH VIDEO

In the video, Kili was the vocal artist while his sister Neema Paul was an instrumentalist. As Neema played one of the vessels at their house, Kili sang the Malayalam song to his best abilities. "Neela Nilave, Ninavil Azhake," he opened his music reel with the lyrics from the RDX movie beat featuring Shane Nigam, Neeraj Madhav, Mahima Nambiar, and Aima Rosmy Sebastian Lal among others.

Video goes viral

He posted the music reel on October 14, and no sooner the clip gathered more than 10 million views on Instagram. Nearly two million viewers hit the like button to laud the efforts of the influencer. Netizens didn't step back from commenting on the video as they gave mixed reactions. Some gave honest feedback suggesting that his pronunciation wasn't apt, but others appreciated his singing and invited him to Kerala. "Habibi, Come To Kerala," said fans.

