This 9-year-old Neymar fan refused to write about Messi during her Malayalam exam; goes viral

Risa, a die-hard Neymar fan, refused to attempt a question based on Messi | Social Media

Thiroor: This funny story from Kerala's Thiroor proves that even the youngest ones in the country are now smitten by the football craze.

A nine-year-old Risa Fathima PV, who studies in the fourth grade, refused to attempt an entire essay question in her Malayalam exam. The students were supposed to write an essay on the football star Lionel Messi with the help of certain pointers provided to them

Risa Fathima PV, a die-hard Neymar fan, refused to attempt the question.

"I won’t answer the question. I’m a Brazil fan. I like Neymar. I don’t like Messi,” she wrote on her answer paper.

Her answer sheet went on to make rounds on social media after her teacher shared a picture of it.

As per a Khaleej times report, local media even quoted the teachers saying that many little fans of Neymar and Ronaldo expressed their anger on the answer sheet.