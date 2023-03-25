MP Shocker: Liquor bottles, condom packets found in principal room during inspection at an English medium school in Morena

FP Photo

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A surprise inspection at a renowned English Medium school in Morena revealed shocking facts and materials! A member of Child Right Protection Commission, during the inspection on Saturday, found premium liquor bottles and packets of condoms in a room next to library, which is sometimes used by the school principal.

Dr Nivedita Sharma of Child Right body also recovered a large amount of propaganda material of a particular religion from the school library. The State Commission for Protection of Child Rights recommended the District Collector to seize the school, and the Excise Department has registered a case against the principal.

Dr. Sharma also mentioned that a book promoting a particular religion was found in the school library, raising concerns about the practices being followed in the school.

As a result of the inspection, the District Collector has given instructions to seize the school immediately. The Excise Department has registered a case against the principal for possession of foreign liquor bottles. This incident highlights the need for strict measures to ensure the safety and well-being of children in schools.

