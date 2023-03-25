 MP Shocker: Liquor bottles, condom packets found in principal room during inspection at an English medium school in Morena
The State Commission for Protection of Child Rights recommended the District Collector to seize the school, and the Excise Department has registered a case against the principal

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, March 25, 2023, 08:38 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A surprise inspection at a renowned English Medium school in Morena revealed shocking facts and materials! A member of Child Right Protection Commission, during the inspection on Saturday, found premium liquor bottles and packets of condoms in a room next to library, which is sometimes used by the school principal.

Dr Nivedita Sharma of Child Right body also recovered a large amount of propaganda material of a particular religion from the school library. The State Commission for Protection of Child Rights recommended the District Collector to seize the school, and the Excise Department has registered a case against the principal.

Dr. Sharma also mentioned that a book promoting a particular religion was found in the school library, raising concerns about the practices being followed in the school.

As a result of the inspection, the District Collector has given instructions to seize the school immediately. The Excise Department has registered a case against the principal for possession of foreign liquor bottles. This incident highlights the need for strict measures to ensure the safety and well-being of children in schools.

article-image

