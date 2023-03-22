Madhya Pradesh: Task force all set to take on sand mafia in Morena

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): The district police are all set to take on the sand mafia. As part of their plan, the administration has restarted Allahabehi police outpost that had been lying shut for several years.

The decision to reopen the police outpost was taken after the meeting of the task force.

Sand is illegally dug up daily from the Bhanpur-Piprai Rajghat of the Chambal river and transported to different places.

The sand miners are not paying royalty worth crores of rupees.

Dumpers carrying sand pass through the roads of Morena and reach Dholpur in Rajasthan and in different places of Uttar Pradesh.

The officials of Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan recently held a meeting to check the illegal miners.

The task force of the Morena district administration, comprising the police, revenue, mining and forest officials, plunged into action after the meeting.

The collector and the superintendent of police are monitoring the work of the task force.

A team of the task force confiscated 25,000 cubic metres worth Rs 1.50 crore and mixed soil with it. The purpose was to destroy the sand.

Immediately after the meeting of the task force, when the officials demanded extra force, the government provided it to them.

Armed policemen have been deployed at the Ghat where tourists take a boat ride. The cops are monitoring the activities of the miners round the clock.

Collector Ankit Asthana, additional superintendent of police RaisinghNarvaria, mining officer Sukhdev Kumar Nirmal, and the officials of the forest department are checking the Allahabehi police station.

The borders of the Morena district lie on the banks of the Chambal. The Allahabehi police station was set up to stop illegal mining. More than eight armed policemen kept an eye on the area.

To stop crimes in the district, former superintendent of police Irshad Wali set up 22 police outposts and Allahbehli was one of them. This police outpost was useful during the elections and the covid-19 pandemic, but it was closed.

As there were no policemen at the outpost after its closure, the sand mafia damaged it. Now, the armed policemen have been deployed at the outpost.

The district administration has been destroying illegally mined sand by mixing soil with it. Nevertheless, there are mounds of sand at Bhanpur-Piprai Rajghat. The administration is planning to destroy those heaps of sand, official sources said.