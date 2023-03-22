 Shooting World Cup in Bhopal: India's Sarabjot wins gold in Men's 10m Air Pistol finals, Varun gets bronze
Minal TomarUpdated: Wednesday, March 22, 2023, 12:40 PM IST
article-image
Varun Tomar |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): India made a medal debut on Day-1 of Shooting World Cup, with Sarabjot Singh winning the gold in Men's Air Pistol finals.

Varun Tomar bagged bronze for India in the same event.

Sarabjot Singh completely destroyed Ruslan Lunav by 16-0 to bag the top spot. When competing for the gold medal, the Azerbaijani shooter, who appeared to be in the zone during both the qualification and ranking rounds, totally lost his bearings.

In spite of his opponent's difficulties getting moving in front of a boisterous crowd, Sarabjot never relaxed. The young shooter never dropped below 10 in the gold medal match, shooting at an average of 10.4.

